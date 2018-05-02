23 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; 2 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Twenty-three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 891, a health official said.

Out of 23 new cases, 10 have been reported from Mumbai, four from Pune, three from Ahmednagar, two each from Buldhana and Nagpur, and one each from Thane and Sangli, he said.

So far, 52 deaths have been reported from the state.

Swab samples of 68-year-old man from Satranjipura area in Nagpur, who died on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), have been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Monday. With this, Nagpur has recorded its first death due to Covid-19.

Apart from this, a man from Chandrapur, who had gone to Indonesia on a religious tour and returned to Nagpur via Delhi, has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Two close contacts of four positive patients in Buldhana on Sunday also tested positive on Monday. With this, the number of cases in Buldhana have gone up to 11, all connected to patients having Delhi travel history.

This took the total number of Covid-19 cases in Vidarbha to 36 including 3 deaths. For the first time since its outbreak, Vidarbha has reported four confirmed positive cases in a day, including one death.

Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar confirmed the 68-year-old man as the first Covid-19 victim from the city.

The deceased was a resident of Satranjipura Badi Masjid, ward no. 21 in East Nagpur. Till now, confirmed positive patients in the city have been reported only from South-West, Central and North Nagpur.