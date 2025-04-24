220 Nagpur Tourists Safe in Jammu & Kashmir; Security Tightened Across City

Advertisement



Nagpur: Following the tragic terrorist attack on Hindu pilgrims in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, security has been heightened in Nagpur. In response to alerts issued by national intelligence agencies, police have tightened security at key locations including the RSS headquarters, Hedgewar Bhavan, Nagpur Railway Station, and Deekshabhoomi.

To maintain communal harmony, police have engaged religious leaders for cooperation. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Mahak Swami, teams have been deployed in sensitive areas like Ganeshpeth. DCP Swami confirmed that Muslim religious leaders have strongly condemned the attack and have urged citizens to stand united against terrorism.

220 Tourists from Nagpur Confirmed Safe in Jammu & Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Nagpur District Administration has confirmed that all 220 tourists from Nagpur currently in Jammu & Kashmir are safe. Among them, the Rupchandani family was reported to be near the site of the attack but is unharmed.

To assist citizens and provide real-time updates, the District Collector’s office has established a 24×7 control and help desk. Residents can contact the helpline numbers 0712-2562668 or 8860018817 for any assistance or information.

The administration has also appealed to the public to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumors, and support peace efforts during this tense period.

