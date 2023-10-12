22-year-old youth trash, sexually assaults minor girl as she refused to marry him in New Kamptee

Nagpur: New Kamptee Police launched a search for a young man who allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened a minor girl with dire consequences as she refused to marry him.

The accused, Rajik Khan Riyaz Khan (22) is a resident of New Kamptee.

The 17-year-old victim told police that Khan followed her on Instagram and befriended her. He then started talking to her on mobile phone. When she started avoiding him, he started stalking her.

On Tuesday, he thrashed and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him.

On the basis of the girl’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 354 (d), 336, 341, 332, 294, 506 (b) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 11 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Khan.

Further investigations are on.

