22 cops, including 3 PIs, test positive for COVID-19

Nagpur: Twenty two police personnel including five officers of Nagpur city police have tested positive for COVID-19. All these police personnel are asymptomatic and have been put into home isolation as precautionary measure, informed Dr Sandip Shinde, Chief Medical Officer of Nagpur Police hospital, adding that all these patients have taken both the doses of vaccine against COVID-19. Dr Shinde said that the policemen tested positive in last four days.

A top official of Crime Investigation Department (CID), Nagpur and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) official of State Intelligence Department’s (SID) Nagpur unit also tested positive for novel coronavirus. A Police Inspector of Koradi Police Station, Second PI of Jaripatka Police Station, a PI attached to Economic Offences Wing (EoW ) and an API of Special squad of DCP Zone IV have been tested positive, informed Dr Shinde.

He further added that the infected 17 policemen are attached to Jaripatka, Sadar, Sitabuldi, Beltarodi, Kalamna and police headquarters. The police personnel have been sent for home isolation with basic medicines as none of them are showing symptoms so far, Dr Shinde said.

A total of 97 per cent personnel of Nagpur police have taken the first dose of vaccine while the second dose was given to 98.5 per cent police staff. The one-and-a-half per cent difference in first and second doses is showing as the cops are transferred to other units in the last six months, Dr Shinde said.The Nagpur police is starting a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday. Dr Shinde urged people to wear masks and handsanitizer to save themselves from the infection of super spreader virus.