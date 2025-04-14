21-Year-Old MBA Student Attacked at Jade Leaf Café Over Old Dispute in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur — A 21-year-old MBA student was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon inside the Jade Leaf Café near Shankar Nagar Square on Monday evening, in what police are calling a case of attempted murder linked to a long-standing personal dispute.

The victim, Harshdeepsingh Manojsingh Rajput, a resident of Wadi, had previously been involved in an altercation with the same group of individuals near Kadbi Square. That earlier incident was not reported, as both families had attempted to settle the matter privately.

According to Sitabuldi police, the conflict between Rajput and the accused dates back over a year, stemming from a verbal argument among friends. On Monday, while Rajput was seated at the café, the accused — identified as Dakshu Yadav, Rushikesh Srivas, and three to four unidentified accomplices — confronted him. A heated exchange ensued, escalating into violence.

During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly attacked Rajput with a sharp weapon, causing chaos among other patrons at the café. The victim was rushed to a medical facility for treatment.

Sitabuldi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempted murder, and have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are currently absconding. Investigations are ongoing.

