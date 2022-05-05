21 signals in Nagpur to stop operating in noon to save commuters from scorching summer heat

Nagpur: In a bid to provide some respite to commuters amid the blazing heat, Nagpur Traffic Police are set to close traffic signals across 21 squares – with less traffic — between 12 pm and 4 pm. Starting from Thursday, 21 traffic signals across Sonegaon, Sitabuldi, Cotton Market, Ajni, Indora and Sadar Traffic Zones will stop functioning during the afternoon. This will be continued till the end of May, sources informed.

Following traffic signals have been closed:

Kachipura, Bajajnagar, Laxminagar and Mata Kacheri Square under Sonegaon Traffic Zone

Kannamwar Chowk, Aakashwani Square, GPO Square, Ladies Club Square, Science College Square and Ahinsa Square under Sitabuldi Traffic Zone

Agyaram Devi Chowk, Sardar Patel Chowk, Baidyanath Square under Cotton Market Traffic Zone

Zone 4 Office and Narendra Nagar under Ajni Traffic Zone

Kadabi Chowk, 10 No. Puliya, Bhim Chowk under Indora Traffic Zone

Japanese Garden Square, Police Talav and Rathod Lawn square under Sadar Traffic Zone

