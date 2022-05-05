21 signals in Nagpur to stop operating in noon to save commuters from scorching summer heat

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bid to provide some respite to commuters amid the blazing heat, Nagpur Traffic Police are set to close traffic signals across 21 squares – with less traffic — between 12 pm and 4 pm. Starting from Thursday, 21 traffic signals across Sonegaon, Sitabuldi, Cotton Market, Ajni, Indora and Sadar Traffic Zones will stop functioning during the afternoon. This will be continued till the end of May, sources informed.

Advertisement

Following traffic signals have been closed:

Kachipura, Bajajnagar, Laxminagar and Mata Kacheri Square under Sonegaon Traffic Zone