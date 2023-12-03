2024 – Once more, it’s the BJP led by Narendra Modi

Advertisement

On Assembly elections 2023, BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi says, “The politics of the country is becoming Modi-fied…There is only one guarantee in the country — Modi ki guarantee…”

On Congress trailing in MP, Rajasthan and MP, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, “Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics…This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma).”

As BJP leads in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, UP Deputy CM and party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya says, “When Congress party loses, it blames EVM and when it wins, it says that BJP’s policies were bad…This is BJP’s ‘vijay yatra’. This is the victory of PM Modi’s leadership, of BJP’s ideology and policies.”

On party’s performance in Telangana elections, “I had said that as far as Telangana is concerned, we will give the party’s best performance ever. We can proudly say that we have given a historic performance of the state election…”