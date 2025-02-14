20 bogus OYO hotels face police action in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police, in collaboration with OYO, launched a crackdown on unauthorised hotels fraudulently using OYO’s branding. The joint team on Wednesday removed fake OYO signboards from 20 hotels operating mostly in the Manish Nagar area of the city.

This initiative follows a police complaint filed by OYO against such establishments in Nagpur for misusing the company’s name and logo without authorisation. Police are likely to take action against more hotels using fake OYO branding over the next few weeks. This is a part of OYO’s ongoing programme to initiate action against hotels using its fake branding.

Recently, Ghaziabad police also had initiated action against such hotels. OYO is in discussion with the police to start similar action in various other cities including Noida, Faridabad and Hyderabad. OYO had previously issued legal notices to these hotels, demanding removal of its branding. As part of the operation, police visited the identified properties and issued warnings to their managements, emphasising the legal consequences of using fake OYO branding.

The operation involves close collaboration between OYO’s internal compliance team and the police. The joint operation will involve regular audits by OYO and action against suspicious properties by the police.

Speaking on the development, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO India, said, “These unauthorised hotels often deceive customers with misleading advertisements and substandard facilities, causing inconvenience to unsuspecting travellers”.