20 big quotes from PM Modi’s I-Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the customary Independence Day address to the nation after unfurling the Tricolour at the Red Fort.
India is marking its 74th Independence Day under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them
- We have been going through many challenges like floods and landslides which have also resulted in the loss of lives. Next year, it will our 75th Independence Day so we will have to set new goals
- This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety
- During Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took a pledge to be ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. When I talk about ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, it is about standing on your own feet. It is imperative to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ and we have to be ‘Atmanirbhar
- I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal
- India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey
- I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution
- There was a time when our agricultural sector was very backward. The biggest concern then was how to feed the countrymen. Today not only can we feed our citizens but we can also export to the world
- Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’
- Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy
- An important priority of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country,’Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created
- Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre
- Education has a key role in the making of #Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence
- Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opprtunities of self-emloyment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane
- We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report
- Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production
- This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir
- Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people’s representatives are elected there
- Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I’m happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in ‘extended neighbourhood
- From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner