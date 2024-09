Advertisement

A visitor jumps into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery in Parliament. The House has been adjourned. The visitor jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery and was seen leaping over benches.

In fact, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says two people jumped from the public gallery and were overpowered by members.

