Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 30th, 2020

    2 dead following gas leak at Visakhapatnam unit

    Two workers died and four were hospitalised on Tuesday after a gas leak occurred in a factory in Visakhapatnam.

    The leakage of benzimidazole gas occurred at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

    Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station said that the situation is under control now.

    “Two people dead and four are admitted at hospitals. The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else,” said Uday Kumar.

    Earlier on May 7, styrene gas, which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district, had claimed over 10 lives and had left several people ill.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मनपा अधीक्षक अभियंता कार्यालय की गड़बड़ियां उजागर
    मनपा अधीक्षक अभियंता कार्यालय की गड़बड़ियां उजागर
    Unlock 2: Schools, malls to remain shut till July 31
    Unlock 2: Schools, malls to remain shut till July 31
    Jeevan Raksha felicitates Nagpur Police Commissioner
    Jeevan Raksha felicitates Nagpur Police Commissioner
    Govt bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, See list
    Govt bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, See list
    Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills
    Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills
    चिंधी बाजार व्यावसायिकांचे उपमहापौरांना निवेदन
    चिंधी बाजार व्यावसायिकांचे उपमहापौरांना निवेदन
    पेट्रोल डीजल में लगातार मूल्य वृद्धि के खिलाफ युवक कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    पेट्रोल डीजल में लगातार मूल्य वृद्धि के खिलाफ युवक कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    बुधवारी सादिकाबाद, नंदनवन, अयोध्या नगरातील वीज पुरवठा बंद राहणार
    बुधवारी सादिकाबाद, नंदनवन, अयोध्या नगरातील वीज पुरवठा बंद राहणार
    Maharashtra opens plasma therapy trial centre in Nagpur
    Maharashtra opens plasma therapy trial centre in Nagpur
    अवाजवी वीज बिलाविरुद्ध भाजपचे जनआंदोलन
    अवाजवी वीज बिलाविरुद्ध भाजपचे जनआंदोलन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0