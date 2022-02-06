2-day national mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect, government sources told ANI on Sunday morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condoling the death of the singer.

“A Bharat Ratna, Lataji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable,” the President said in his message.

Prime Minister Modi said he was “anguished” at the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

“She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled,” he said.