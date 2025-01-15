1xBat sponsors Desert Vipers for ILT20: we are delighted to contribute to the development of cricket outside India

Advertisement













Sports news portal 1xBat Sporting Lines has signed a partnership agreement with Desert Vipers and has become the team’s Principal Sponsor in the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament.

The professional cricket league ILT20 was founded in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates under the auspices of the Emirates Cricket Board. According to Zee Entertainment Enterprise, this championship is very popular among Indians – in terms of views, ILT20 is second only to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The United Arab Emirates is made for cricket! This country has everything you need – a great climate, modern stadiums, and a cricket-loving audience. As a sports news portal, we put much effort into popularizing cricket outside India. The sponsorship agreement with one of the best teams in ILT20 is a confident step towards achieving our goal. We are happy that our logo will appear on the Desert Vipers’ jersey in the new league season, and even more 1xBat readers in India will learn about ILT20,” said a 1xBat representative.

The competition is held at three venues in the UAE – the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium – in a Twenty20 format involving six squads: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The first ILT20 trophy was contested in 2023, with the third season running from 11 January to 9 February 2025.

In the ILT20’s first season, the Desert Vipers finished second, beating the eventual champions, the Gulf Giants, in the first playoff game but losing to them in the final.

“We had a great first ILT20 season and were one step away from winning. 1xBat Sporting Lines believes in our victory in ILT20 2025, and for all players, this is the best motivation before the start of the third campaign! Our team is grateful to 1xBat and hopes the reliable partner’s support will help us win the trophy,” said Phil Oliver, Desert Vipers’ Chief Executive Officer.

Due to the partnership agreement, the 1xBat logo will be featured on the front of Desert Vipers’ playing and training jerseys, as well as on stadium advertising structures, including the LED perimeter board, big screen, logo on dugout header and seats, toss mat, etc. The partners will make collaborative posts on social media, while the logos and links to 1xBat will be placed on the official Desert Vipers website.

Especially for Desert Vipers fans, partners will hold a series of interesting promos with prize draws. Among them are invitations to meet and greet with the squad, as well as jerseys and bats with players’ signatures.

About 1xBat

1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform from India where you can find the most important sports news. 1xBat readers get daily updates on cricket, football, kabaddi, and other sports. Visitors to the site have the opportunity to see team rankings and find predictions for sporting events. Among 1xBat official ambassadors are famous cricket players Shikhar Dhawan and Mitchell Starc. Also, the news platform signed a sponsorship agreement with Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The brand is the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th season of the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Cricket League.

About Desert Vipers

Owned by Lancer Capital, the Desert Vipers are one of six teams to compete in the ILT20 tournament held in UAE in January-February. In the inaugural 2023 edition, the Vipers were the first team to qualify for the finals. A strong squad in the first season (including Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Wanindu Hasaranga) was bolstered for 2024 with the Pakistani trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan. For 2025, the franchise welcomes back the Pakistan left-armer Mohammad Amir who will be one of the bowling spearheads alongside newly-appointed captain Lockie Ferguson from New Zealand, as well as Sam Curran and Luke Wood. The Vipers pioneered sustainability in professional cricket, prioritising eco-conscious operations and transparency in carbon footprint, in its aim to set a benchmark for global sports teams.