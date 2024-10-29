Advertisement

The 1Win company is an online betting platform that not only offers an online casino but a fantastic sportsbook as well. In this detailed review we will delve into the services at 1Win as well as its reputation and key details.

The company launched its betting services in 2016 under the name FirstBet, and was rebranded to 1Win in 2018. The platform became popular very quickly and now is one of the more popular casino and sports betting websites for Indian players. It has a solid reputation and with good reason with all it offers its players. MFI Investment Limited is the 1Win company owner and while there is no data for the 1Win company net worth it had revenue of almost $10 billion in 2023.

The site is operated by 1WIN N.V., carries a legitimate and recognized Curacao eGaming license, and the company number is 147039 and the license number of 8048/JAZ2018-040. The betting platform accepts players from all over the world, including India, and the Indian Rupee is one of the accepted currencies.

The 1Win Services

The 1Win betting company offers online casino betting and sports betting through one platform. No need for two accounts, as through one account you can bet at the casino and sportsbook. If you like variety the casino is one of the best online today with a library of over a whopping 9,000 titles. The lion’s share of the games are slots but you can also enjoy the many table and live game titles as well as a great variety of crash games such as Aviator.

At the sportsbook there are many sports that you can bet on as well as no lack of betting markets.

One of the great things about the site is that they offer some fantastic promotions and bonuses. They are available for both the casino and sportsbook and for each there is a hard-to-beat-welcome bonus of 500% spread over your first four deposits. There are also bonuses for existing players as well, such as getting cash back at the casino after losses.

You also know you are betting at a safe and secure platform, as the betting platform is not only licensed by a recognized gaming body but there is SSL encryption to ensure its players financial and personal data is safe and not shared with third parties. The company is also transparent, as it shows all of its licensing info in the footer of the landing page.

Banking Services

One of the reasons why 1Win is the go to place for casino and sports betting is they offer a wide range of banking options for both deposits and withdrawals. The banking methods will differ depending on your location but for 1 win india they are:

PhonePe

UPI

Amazon Pay

GPay

Bank Transfer

Mobikwik

PayZapp

WhatsappPay

FreeCharge

Airtel

Crypto

At 1Win India you do not need to break the bank to open an account with a minimum initial deposit of only 300 INR. You will also find that all of the deposit processing times are instant and the platform also has fast withdrawals.

Customer Service

When it comes to top-notch 24/7 customer service 1Win has you covered. You can contact them via email and live chat and unlike many other platforms it also offers phone support, which is a major plus. In our research for this review we contacted the live chat and were chatting with a nice and knowledgeable agent in less than a minute.

The company also prides itself in its email support and they strive to answer any inquiry in less than 24 hours.

In Conclusion

The 1Win company is rather new but has fostered a solid reputation in a short period of time. The online casino and sportsbook betting platform accepts players from all over the world, can be viewed in many languages, including Hindi and Bengali, and accepts many currencies. The services offered cannot be beat from 24/7 customer service to many banking options to great bonuses and promotions and many casino games and sports to wager on.

On top of all of the great services the site is not only attractive but also simple to navigate. Overall, 1Win is a great betting platform that is safe and secure and offers its players many things. That is the main reason why the company has a rock solid reputation and millions of users the world over.