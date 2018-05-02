18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh

Nagpur: An 18-year old boy was robbed of Rs 40,000 cash he had withdrawn from father’s bank account in Gandhibagh on Friday afternoon.

The complainant, Jatin Narendra Makode (18), resident of Plot No. 26, near Mother Teresa Convent, Ashirvad Nagar Lane 11, Ajni, withdrew Rs 40,000 from his father’s account at Union Bank of India, Gandhibagh Branch, around 2.45 pm on Friday. He kept the money in trouser packet and went to a nearby lane where his motorcycle was parked.

After reaching to bike, Jatin removed the cash from his trouser packet and was keeipng it in utility box of his motorcycle. At the same time, an unidentified person in the age group of 20-25 years came near Jatin and snatched Rs 40,000 cash in a flash and fled away before Jatin could raise an alarm.

Tehsil API Ramdas Patil, acting on Jatin’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and launched a search to nab the robber.