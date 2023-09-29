18-year-old kills 21-year-old man over trivial issue in Kalamna, Nagpur

Nagpur: A minor argument turned fatal for a 21-year-old man after an 18-year-old youth reportedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Dharma Nagar, under Kalamna Police Station, on Thursday night.

Police have arrested the accused, Bhupendra Baghmariya (18), a resident of Dharma Nagar, for killing Prem Danesh Nishad (21), a resident of Vijay Nagar.

According to police sources, Bhupendra and Prem got into a verbal spat over some petty issue. During the altercation, Bhupendra allegedly drew a knife and attacked Prem. Profusely bleeding, Prem was rushed to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH); however, doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, Kalamna Police apprehended accused Bhupendra. An offence under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against him.

Further investigation is ongoing.

