18-year-old kills 21-year-old man over trivial issue in Kalamna, Nagpur

Nagpur: A minor argument turned fatal for a 21-year-old man after an 18-year-old youth reportedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon in Dharma Nagar, under Kalamna Police Station, on Thursday night.
Police have arrested the accused, Bhupendra Baghmariya (18), a resident of Dharma Nagar, for killing Prem Danesh Nishad (21), a resident of Vijay Nagar.
According to police sources, Bhupendra and Prem got into a verbal spat over some petty issue. During the altercation, Bhupendra allegedly drew a knife and attacked Prem. Profusely bleeding, Prem was rushed to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH); however, doctors declared him brought dead.
Following the incident, Kalamna Police apprehended accused Bhupendra. An offence under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against him.
Further investigation is ongoing.