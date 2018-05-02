Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Dark clouds surround the first phase of unlocking process, as cases of novel Corona Virus are continue to rise in the city. On Wednesday, 18 more tested positive for the virus borne disease, taking the total number of cases to 601. All of them were placed under institutional quarantine facilities.

    The patients reportedly share Mominpura, Jabalpur, Narkhed, Bangladesh connection.

    Though, the global pandemic has claimed 11 lives in Nagpur, the sliver lining is around 400 patents have successfully treated with the disease.

