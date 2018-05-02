18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
Nagpur: Dark clouds surround the first phase of unlocking process, as cases of novel Corona Virus are continue to rise in the city. On Wednesday, 18 more tested positive for the virus borne disease, taking the total number of cases to 601. All of them were placed under institutional quarantine facilities.
The patients reportedly share Mominpura, Jabalpur, Narkhed, Bangladesh connection.
Though, the global pandemic has claimed 11 lives in Nagpur, the sliver lining is around 400 patents have successfully treated with the disease.