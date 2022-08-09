18 Ministers inducted in Shinde Cabinet

No woman finds place the expanded Ministry

Nagpur: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet took place on Tuesday, more than five weeks after the new government in the state was sworn in on June 30. In the first phase of the expansion, 18 ministers are administered the oath of office.

The ministers who took oath include:

•BJP State President Chandrakant Patil

•Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil,

•Sudhir Mungantiwar,

•Suresh Khade,

•Girish Mahajan,

•Ravindra Chavhan,

•Mangal Prabhat Lodha,

•Vijaykumar Gavit

•Atul Save

Shiv Sena Ministers

•Abdul Sattar,

•Tanaji Sawant,

•Deepak Kesarkar,

•Gulabrao Patil,

•Dada Bhuse,

•Uday Samant,

•Sanjay Rathod,

•Shambhuraje Desai,

•Sandipan Bhumre.

Ahead of the expansion, CM Eknath Shinde met Shiv Sena Legislators at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai to pacify those who will not be sworn in today. A second round of expansion will take place in two-three weeks, according to media reports.

