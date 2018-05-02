17-yr old girl abducted from Sharda Devi Mandal pandal in Somalwada

Nagpur: A 17-year old girl who had gone to a pandal of Sharda Devi Mandal for darshan was abducted by a boy in Somalwada on Sunday night.

According to police, the 17-year old girl left home around 7.30 pm on Sunday by telling her relatives that she is going to Sarvajanik Sharda Devi Mandal for darshan. However, she did not return home even after considerable time. Her panicky relatives searched her but in vain. Later it came to the fore that the girl was seen going with a boy named Raunak walking.

Sonegaon PSI Ramesh Mohankar, based on a complaint lodged in this connection, has registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the girl as well as the boy named Raunak.