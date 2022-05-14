17-year-old youth drowns in pond near Ramtek

Nagpur: A 17-year-old youth drowned in a pond while playing in Vaitola near Ramtek, 50-kms from here, on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Prem Ghanshyam Dhamne, a resident of Mansar.
According to sources, Prem along with his friends had gone to nearby pond on Sunday afternoon. At around 1 pm, Prem reportedly drowned in the pond. The efforts of his friends to save Prem ended in vain.
Following which they alerted local police and administration. They subsequently, alerted Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the fire officials Ravindra Maraskolhe, Vikas Rathod and team rushed to spot and fished out the body.
The body was later sent for autopsy. A case of accidental was registered at Ramtek Police Station. Further investigations are on.