Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jul 1st, 2020

    17 more test positive for Covid-19, cases at 1522 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The city reported 17 new cases by Wednesday afternoon, taking the total numbers of novel Corona Virus to 1522. Out of 17, 11 were tested positive at IGGMCH while six swab samples came positive for virus borne disease at AIIMS.

    Six patients include four of Law College Centre and two of PHC, Vyahad who were tested at AIIMS Lab. While 11 samples comprising five from Military Hospital Kamptee and one each from Loharpura (Bajeria), Mominpura, Hasanbag, Vinoba Bhawe Nagar, Katol and Daga Hospital tested positive for virus borne disease at IGGMCH.

    The city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1150 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 25 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur cops on hunt for city Shiv Sena chief, aides in fraud, extortion cases
    Nagpur cops on hunt for city Shiv Sena chief, aides in fraud, extortion cases
    मामले दर्ज होने के बाद आरोपी शिवसेना प्रमुख मंगेश कडव हुआ फरार
    मामले दर्ज होने के बाद आरोपी शिवसेना प्रमुख मंगेश कडव हुआ फरार
    हॉकर्स संगठनों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल मिला पुलिस आयुक्त से
    हॉकर्स संगठनों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल मिला पुलिस आयुक्त से
    17 more test positive for Covid-19, cases at 1522 in Nagpur
    17 more test positive for Covid-19, cases at 1522 in Nagpur
    दक्षिण मध्य क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्राची वार्षिक सभा संपन्न
    दक्षिण मध्य क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्राची वार्षिक सभा संपन्न
    Water supply in Omkar Nagar, Bharatwadi, Lakadganj I, II ESR’s to remain affected on Thursday
    Water supply in Omkar Nagar, Bharatwadi, Lakadganj I, II ESR’s to remain affected on Thursday
    Ashadhi Ekadashi | पंढरपुरात मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून सपत्नीक विठ्ठल-रखुमाईची शासकीय महापूजा
    Ashadhi Ekadashi | पंढरपुरात मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून सपत्नीक विठ्ठल-रखुमाईची शासकीय महापूजा
    Nitin Gadkari complains to PMO against Tukaram Mundhe
    Nitin Gadkari complains to PMO against Tukaram Mundhe
    गडकरी ने केंद्र को पत्र लिखकर मुंढे पर कार्रवाई की मांग की 
    गडकरी ने केंद्र को पत्र लिखकर मुंढे पर कार्रवाई की मांग की 
    नागपुर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 15 सौ के पार
    नागपुर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 15 सौ के पार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0