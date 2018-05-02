17 more test positive for Covid-19, cases at 1522 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The city reported 17 new cases by Wednesday afternoon, taking the total numbers of novel Corona Virus to 1522. Out of 17, 11 were tested positive at IGGMCH while six swab samples came positive for virus borne disease at AIIMS.

Six patients include four of Law College Centre and two of PHC, Vyahad who were tested at AIIMS Lab. While 11 samples comprising five from Military Hospital Kamptee and one each from Loharpura (Bajeria), Mominpura, Hasanbag, Vinoba Bhawe Nagar, Katol and Daga Hospital tested positive for virus borne disease at IGGMCH.

The city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1150 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 25 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.