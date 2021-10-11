16 PIs in Nagpur transferred in internal reshuffle

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, in an internal reshuffle with the approval of the Police Establishment Board, has transferred 16 Police Inspectors (PIs).

Senior PI Lalita Nanaji Todase, who was attached to the Crime Branch, is now In-Charge of Wadi Police Station. She replaced Senior PI P B Suryawanshi, who has been shifted to Pune (Rural). PI Vaibhav Jadhav of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has taken charge as In-Charge of Jaripatka Police Station. Similarly, Senior PI ( Jaripatka) N R Fatangare has been shifted to Cyber Cell. PI Santosh Vairagade of Crime Branch has taken over as the In-Charge of New Kamptee Police Station.

The Senior PI (New Kamptee) Vijay Malche has now joined the Economic Offences Wing. PI Rajendra Pathak of Traffic Branch has been asked to join the Special Branch. PI (Crime) Ravindra Pawar of Ganeshpeth Police has been transferred to the Control Room. PI Praveen Yashwant Kamble and PI Aniruddha Ramesh Puri have been shifted to Economic Offences Wing from Crime Branch.

PI (Crime) Anil Mandve will now continue to work with Ambazari Police on a regular basis. Similarly, PI Deepak Wanjari, PI Pandurang Sonwan, PI Namdeo Ganjurde Pandurang Gangurde and PI Manda Mangate, who were temporarily attached to the Crime Branch, will now work in the same unit on a regular basis. PI Ramesh Ingole of Crime will hold additional charge of Reader to the CP in place of PI S G Gangurde who has been asked to join the Traffic Branch.