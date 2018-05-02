Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Aug 7th, 2020
    16 killed as AI Express flight overshoots runway, breaks into 2 in Kozhikode

    Sixteen people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway in Kozhikode and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening, police sources said.

    The mishap occurred at 7.41 pm . No fire was reported at the time of landing, an AIE statement said.

    Police said 16 people were killed in the accident.

    The civil aviation ministry said the flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai overshot runway at Kozhikode at 7.41 pm on Friday. “No fire reported at the time of landing,” it noted.

    There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft, the ministry added.

    “As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard,” the ministry stated.

    Help centres are being set up in Sharjah and Dubai, the statement said.

    A DGCA staetment said after landing at runway 10, the plane continued running till the end of the runway and fell into the valley and broke into two portions.

