157 live cartridges found at Gorewada, Nagpur, were expired: Cops

Nagpur: An investigation into the discovery of 157 live 7.62mm cartridges found at Gorewada forest area in Nagpur, has revealed that these rounds, manufactured in 1991 for government agencies, are now expired. The police have urged all government agencies to audit their ammunition to trace the source of these rounds.

A senior police official claimed that no agency used such outdated ammunition for firing. Two probable theories are being explored by the police. Firstly, it is suspected that someone may have pilfered the rounds from government ammunition depots and stored them at home for years. He discarded the rounds to dispose of the evidence. Alternatively, it is considered that the cartridges may have expired, and instead of proper disposal, someone took them home.

The investigation is currently underway without concrete leads, the official said. The police are examining CCTV footage to identify anyone carrying the bag of cartridges and disposing of it. However, if the incident occurred several months ago, the CCTV footage may not yield useful information, he said. Given that the cartridges were originally manufactured for government agencies, the police are collaborating with these agencies to conduct an audit of their ammunition. This aims at identifying the sources of the cartridges and taking the investigation ahead.

The cache of 157 live cartridges for self-loading rifles (SLR) was found beneath a bridge in the Gorewada forest area near new Katol Naka by a vigilant citizen who promptly alerted the police on Saturday.

