15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna

Nagpur: A class IX student of Nehru Vidyalaya, Tivaskar Wadi under Hingna police met a tragic death after a recklessly driven truck crushed him under its wheels here on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Bhaiyyaji Bagde (15), a resident of Tivaskar Wadi.

According police sources, Rishikesh was suffering from cold from past couple of days. He also had exam scheduled on Monday, owing to which he first decided to get himself checked. At around 9:30 am he decided to visit local Government Hospital and had also borrowed Rs 5 form hone regarding the same. However, on his way a rashly driven (MH/32/B/4720) knocked his bicycle from behind. Owing to impact, Rishikesh fell and came under rear wheels of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot.

Based on the complaint, Hingna police have booked the accused driver Gajanan Nikhade under relevant Sections of Indian Motor Vehicle Act and started the probe.