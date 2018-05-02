Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 3rd, 2020

    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna

    Nagpur: A class IX student of Nehru Vidyalaya, Tivaskar Wadi under Hingna police met a tragic death after a recklessly driven truck crushed him under its wheels here on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Bhaiyyaji Bagde (15), a resident of Tivaskar Wadi.

    According police sources, Rishikesh was suffering from cold from past couple of days. He also had exam scheduled on Monday, owing to which he first decided to get himself checked. At around 9:30 am he decided to visit local Government Hospital and had also borrowed Rs 5 form hone regarding the same. However, on his way a rashly driven (MH/32/B/4720) knocked his bicycle from behind. Owing to impact, Rishikesh fell and came under rear wheels of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot.

    Based on the complaint, Hingna police have booked the accused driver Gajanan Nikhade under relevant Sections of Indian Motor Vehicle Act and started the probe.

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    अनुसूचित जातीच्‍या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी व्यापक प्रमाणावर रोजगार आणि करिअर प्रशिक्षण आयोजित करा – शरद पवार
    अनुसूचित जातीच्‍या विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी व्यापक प्रमाणावर रोजगार आणि करिअर प्रशिक्षण आयोजित करा – शरद पवार
    डीपीसीचा निधी 850 कोटी करा : बावनकुळे
    डीपीसीचा निधी 850 कोटी करा : बावनकुळे
    Hindi News
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    Trending News
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Featured News
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Trending In Nagpur
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    डीपीडीसी फंड कटौती के खिलाफ भाजपा का धरना प्रदर्शन
    डीपीसीचा निधी 850 कोटी करा : बावनकुळे
    डीपीसीचा निधी 850 कोटी करा : बावनकुळे
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    15 year old student crushed under truck at Hingna
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    लापरवाही : नरसाला में सड़क पर डाली जा रही है निर्माणकार्य की मिट्टी
    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj
    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj
    Control Your Diet” advised, the world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule on the launching of the Extra Edge Fitness Gym on Sunday
    Control Your Diet” advised, the world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule on the launching of the Extra Edge Fitness Gym on Sunday
    WCL bags Award for CSR
    WCL bags Award for CSR
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145