15 dead, 39 injured in bus-truck collision in MP

As many as 15 people were killed and 39 others injured when a bus collided with a trolley in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said.

The accident took place between 10.30 pm to 11 pm when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 39 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

“The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP,” said Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin.

Further details are awaited.

