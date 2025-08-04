14 Nagpur gymnasts selected for nationals

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a first for Nagpur, as many as 14 athletes have been selected to represent Maharashtra in the Gymnastics Acrobatics National Competition to be held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from August 7-10.

The Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastics Association recently held the Acrobatics Gymnastics Selection Trials Competition in Pune. In this competition, players of Nagpur District Training Centre and Gymnastics Association Nagpur performed excellently and won their places in the junior group.

Selected players include, Likhit Dukre, Harshvardhan Madhumatke; Chhavi Sakhare, Tashi Lanjewar, Avni Bhagat; Lawanya Shambharkar, Purvi Patne; Abhaya Thakre, Anushka Madhumatke; Tanay Dhopde, Aditya Patil; Garima Wardhe, Sambodhi Hirekhan and Akshayni Thakre. Mukesh Ghyar has been appointed as the coach of the national team. The players practice regularly at the District Training Centre Mankapur under the guidance of Purushottam Darvankar, Ghyar, Nishant Patil, and Rishikesh Warade.