14-Hour Water Supply Shutdown in Indora 2 Command Area for AMRUT 2 Works…

Nagpur: , A planned 14-hour water supply shutdown is scheduled in the Indora 2 Command Area on Friday, December 6, 2024, starting from 10:00 AM. This shutdown is necessary for the interconnections of 600mm x 400mm pipeline and 600mm x 300mm pipeline.

The water supply will be disrupted in the following areas:

Indora I – Model Town, New Indora, Laghuwetan Colony, Vidya Nagar, Maya Nagar, Old Thaware Colony, Gautam Buddh Vihar, RPI Colony.

Indora II – Gurunanak Pura, Balabhau Peth, Ashok Nagar, Bunker Colony, Vaishali Nagar (part).

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make temporary storage arrangements in advance to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the water supply interruption.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all affected residents and businesses during this maintenance period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.