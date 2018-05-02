1,270: New highest single-day spike in Covid cases in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur is certainly rocketed in terms of daily Covid count as Wednesday witnessed the highest single day spike with whopping 1,270 persons tested positive for the virus borne disease while 45 patients succumbed to the global pandemic.

With the latest development the tally has climbed to 23,495 and the death toll moved to 859. From the total deaths 648 deaths from the city and 123 from rural and rest 88 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

The number of active patients has now reached to 8,927. Today, 641 patients were given discharge. The tally of recovered cases has reached to 13709 including 4533 home isolation recoveries. The recovery rate of Nagpur after today’s recovery is 58.35 %.