‘121 db Records’, Siddharth Khosla present “Tere Bina”

121 db Records and Siddharth Khosla present Alamgir Khan’s official music video of the song “Tere Bina”. Featuring Nivedita Chandel and Tapan Singh, the song is composed by famous music director, Teenu Arora and sung by Alamgir Khan. Sapan Narula directed the music video while the song is penned by Armaan.

Siddharth Khosla who hails from Nagpur aims to promote budding talent, has all set to release his two songs shortly. Miss Pooja (Gurinder Kainth) the world only singer to be Guinness Book of World Record has shot two videos for Siddharth Khosla in Nagpur, which will be releasing shortly. The entire shoot has been done in Nagpur’s famous Ambika Farms.

Angad Singh is the main presenter of project. Singh has produced several films and music albums.