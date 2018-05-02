12-year-old girl falls to death while crossing under-construction bridge in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: In a tragic accident, an 11-year-old girl died after she fell from an under-construction bridge into Nag River in Vandevi area under Yashodhara Nagar Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, Sailiya Muskaan Ansari was crossing the under-construction bridge in Vandevi area at around 12:30 p.m. when the accident occurred. Though, cops have launched the search, she remained untraced by the time of filing this report.

It is likely to mention that, the prolonged construction of the bridge has been in process since last three years. Following which locals are left with no options but to use an alternative iron bridge close to Nag River. This has created an accident prone in the area, however, despite several attempts of locals who also gave memorandum to civic body, their complaints left unanswered.





