Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

    12-hours Pratap Nagar, Khamla ESR’s & Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on Sept 5 m

    Water supply in Dharampeth & LaxmiNagar zone to remain affected on Saturday (Sept 5)


    Nagpur: In a bid to stop drinking water going waste through leakages that has been developed on 500 mm dia feeder pipeline at Khamla square (Orange City Hospital Square) under jurisdiction of Laxmi Nagar zone and t another under jurisdiction of Dharampeth zone on 450 mm dia feeder line beneath the Statue of Bajiprabhu at Ram Nagar square, NMC-OCW has planned 12-hour shutdowns of Khamala and Pratap Nagar ESR’s (Laxmi Nagar zone) and Ram Nagar GSR (Dharampeth Zone) on September 5 (Saturday) from 9 am to 9 pm.

    Following 2 shutdown work at two zones water supply from Pratap Nagar and Khamla (Pande Lay Out) ESR’s of Laxminagar & Ram Nagar GSR of Dharampeth zone will remain affected on Saturday.

    It may be mentioned here alongwith plugging major leakage on 500 mm dia feeder pipeline, NMC –OCWhas also decided to install Flow Control Valve (FCV) and a Flow meter on 600 mm dia pipeline line at Khamla ESR

    While at Dharampeth zone, NMC-OCW laid diversion pipeline recently. The pipe line has been interconnected at 3 locations already without affecting water supply and now for a major interconnection of 450x 300 mm dia which will permanently resolve/plug the leakage.

    Areas to remain affected from Laxmi Nagar zone on Sept 5 are :

    Pratap Nagar ESR : Sindhi Colony, Vyanketesh Nagar, Kotwal Nnagar, Milind Nagar, Haware Layout, Ravindra Nagar, Telecom Nagar, Poonam Vihar, Dindayal Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Loksewa Nagar, Sarode Nagar, Khamla old wasti.

    KHAMLA ESR: Old & New Sneh Nagar, Pande Layout, Malviya Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Sita Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Somalwada, Pioneer Society, Pawanbhoomi, Ujwal Nagar, Bante layout, Engineering Society, Chhatrapati Nagar, Cosmopolitan Society, Karve Nagar,Savitri Vihar.

    Ram Nagar GDR(Dharampeth): Hill Road, Gandhi Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Corporation colony, Dandige layout, Trikoni park, Dharampeth extension, Dharampeth cement road, Daga layout, Mata mandir road, Bhagwaghar layout, Shivaji nagar etc.

    NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas

    to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance.

    Citizens also take a note that Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

    For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur’s Spl IGP Prasanna shifted to Aurangabad
    Nagpur’s Spl IGP Prasanna shifted to Aurangabad
    आम आदमी पार्टी ठोकणार वीज कार्यालयांना टाळे
    आम आदमी पार्टी ठोकणार वीज कार्यालयांना टाळे
    12-hours Pratap Nagar, Khamla ESR’s & Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on Sept 5 m
    12-hours Pratap Nagar, Khamla ESR’s & Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on Sept 5 m
    अमितेश कुमार ( Amitesh Kumar) ने नागपुर में ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में मचा दी थी सनसनी
    अमितेश कुमार ( Amitesh Kumar) ने नागपुर में ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में मचा दी थी सनसनी
    Nagpur NCC Girl selected for IAF training
    Nagpur NCC Girl selected for IAF training
    New top cop had jolted cricketing world by exposing match-fixing link as Nagpur DCP
    New top cop had jolted cricketing world by exposing match-fixing link as Nagpur DCP
    समाधानकारक जवाब न देने पर 1 दिन का वेतन कटेगा
    समाधानकारक जवाब न देने पर 1 दिन का वेतन कटेगा
    3 महीने बाद भी नहीं मिल रही Electricity Bill में 20 से 30 प्रतिशत की रियायत
    3 महीने बाद भी नहीं मिल रही Electricity Bill में 20 से 30 प्रतिशत की रियायत
    COVID-19: भारत में एक दिन में मिले 83 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीज, कुल केस 38 लाख के पार
    COVID-19: भारत में एक दिन में मिले 83 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीज, कुल केस 38 लाख के पार
    Cop takes ill, dies in Hudkeshwar
    Cop takes ill, dies in Hudkeshwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145