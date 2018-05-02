12-hours Pratap Nagar, Khamla ESR’s & Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on Sept 5 m

Water supply in Dharampeth & LaxmiNagar zone to remain affected on Saturday (Sept 5)



Nagpur: In a bid to stop drinking water going waste through leakages that has been developed on 500 mm dia feeder pipeline at Khamla square (Orange City Hospital Square) under jurisdiction of Laxmi Nagar zone and t another under jurisdiction of Dharampeth zone on 450 mm dia feeder line beneath the Statue of Bajiprabhu at Ram Nagar square, NMC-OCW has planned 12-hour shutdowns of Khamala and Pratap Nagar ESR’s (Laxmi Nagar zone) and Ram Nagar GSR (Dharampeth Zone) on September 5 (Saturday) from 9 am to 9 pm.

Following 2 shutdown work at two zones water supply from Pratap Nagar and Khamla (Pande Lay Out) ESR’s of Laxminagar & Ram Nagar GSR of Dharampeth zone will remain affected on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here alongwith plugging major leakage on 500 mm dia feeder pipeline, NMC –OCWhas also decided to install Flow Control Valve (FCV) and a Flow meter on 600 mm dia pipeline line at Khamla ESR

While at Dharampeth zone, NMC-OCW laid diversion pipeline recently. The pipe line has been interconnected at 3 locations already without affecting water supply and now for a major interconnection of 450x 300 mm dia which will permanently resolve/plug the leakage.

Areas to remain affected from Laxmi Nagar zone on Sept 5 are :

Pratap Nagar ESR : Sindhi Colony, Vyanketesh Nagar, Kotwal Nnagar, Milind Nagar, Haware Layout, Ravindra Nagar, Telecom Nagar, Poonam Vihar, Dindayal Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Loksewa Nagar, Sarode Nagar, Khamla old wasti.

KHAMLA ESR: Old & New Sneh Nagar, Pande Layout, Malviya Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Sita Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Somalwada, Pioneer Society, Pawanbhoomi, Ujwal Nagar, Bante layout, Engineering Society, Chhatrapati Nagar, Cosmopolitan Society, Karve Nagar,Savitri Vihar.

Ram Nagar GDR(Dharampeth): Hill Road, Gandhi Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Corporation colony, Dandige layout, Trikoni park, Dharampeth extension, Dharampeth cement road, Daga layout, Mata mandir road, Bhagwaghar layout, Shivaji nagar etc.

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas

to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance.

Citizens also take a note that Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.