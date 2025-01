12-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on Pande Layout Feeder for Interconnection Work…

Advertisement













Nagpur: A 12-hour water supply shutdown has been scheduled on Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, to carry out critical interconnection work. The interconnection involves linking the Amrut Khamla ESR 600 mm diameter feeder main to the 700 mm diameter Pande Layout feeder main at Sneh Nagar.

During this period, water supply to the following Command Areas (CAs) will be affected:

1. Pratap Nagar CA – Khamla Old Basti, Sindhi Colony, Venkatesh Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Milind Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Telecom nagar, Swavalambi nagar, Dindayal Nagar, Loksewa Nagar, Agne Layout, Pioneer Society Khamla, Trisharan Nagar, Jivan chhaya Nagar, Sanchyani, Poonam vihar, Swaroop Nagar, Haware Layout, Ashok Colony, Gedam Layout, NIT layout, Bhujbal Layout, Priyadarshni Nagar, Ingale Layout, Sainath Nagar

2. Khamla CA – Pawanbhoomi, Ujwal Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Panchdeep Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sita Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Savitri Nagar, Tapovan Complex, Somalwada, Karve nagar, Pande layout, Old and New Sneh Nagar, Gawande Layout, Central Excise colony, Malviya Nagar, Yogesham Layout, Lahari krupa, Ganguly Layout, Abhinav Colony, Paryavaran Nagar, Narkeshri Layout, Mehar baba colony, Chhatrapati Nagar, Bagyoday Society, Nagbhoomi Layout, Doctor Colony

3. Ram Nagar ESR CA – Gokulpeth, Ram nagar, Marartoli, Telenkhedi, Tilak nagar, Bharat nagar, Hindustan Colony, Verma Layout, New Verma Layout, Ambazari layout, Samta layout, Yashwant nagar, Hill Top, Ambazari Slum, pandhrabodi, Sanjay nagar, Trust Layout, Munjhe Baba Slum, etc.

4. Chinchbhuvan Exist & NIT CA – Shilpa society, Jaidurga society, Samaj bhushan society, Panchatara society, Bhartiya gruhnirman society, Rishi society, Suraj society, Vaishali Nagar, Kaikade nagar, Dattatray society, Mangalmay society, Sai pallavi society, Gharkul society, Guruchaya society, Pitruchaya society, Zhulelal society, Jai hind society, Uday society, Kusum society, Rai imperial, Florina park, Om shanti society, Meher baba Nagar, Shantiniketan Nagar, Juni wasti, Dattamandir, Bhartiya society, Jaidurga 2/3/4/6, Santaji society, Manish nagar society, RTO society, Shubhangi society, Shakti new samarth society, Jai Badrinath society, Giri kunj society, Ingole nagar, Kannamwar nagar, Karve nagar, Jivan akshay society, Samaj ekta society, Krushi nara society, Laghuvetan society, Nagar nagrik society, Shyam nagar, Prabhu nagar, Sant Tukdoji society.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make temporary storage arrangements in advance to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the water supply interruption.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all affected residents and businesses during this maintenance period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com