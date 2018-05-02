Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    11 arrests, 85 FIRs in Maha for nCoV fake news

    The Maharashtra Cyber Police have arrested 11 people and registered 85 FIRs against others across the state for spreading fake news and rumours regarding the coronavirus outbreak on social media.

    According to the police, several fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms which are creating panic among the citizens. These FIRs have been registered, starting from the day when lockdown was imposed across the country.

    According to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, WhatsApp is the most misused platform followed by Facebook.With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    महत्त्वाचा कालावधी सुरू, लॉकडाऊन यशस्वी करा : सिंगला
    महत्त्वाचा कालावधी सुरू, लॉकडाऊन यशस्वी करा : सिंगला
    विडिओ: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे माजी ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रकाशपर्व सहभागी
    विडिओ: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे माजी ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रकाशपर्व सहभागी
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: एकजुटता , हौसले और संकल्प के ‘ दीप जगमग ‘
    गोंदिया: एकजुटता , हौसले और संकल्प के ‘ दीप जगमग ‘
    BJP का स्थापना दिवस आज, PM मोदी, अमित शाह समेत कई नेताओं ने दी बधाई
    BJP का स्थापना दिवस आज, PM मोदी, अमित शाह समेत कई नेताओं ने दी बधाई
    Trending News
    BJP का स्थापना दिवस आज, PM मोदी, अमित शाह समेत कई नेताओं ने दी बधाई
    BJP का स्थापना दिवस आज, PM मोदी, अमित शाह समेत कई नेताओं ने दी बधाई
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Featured News
    PM to discuss lifting lockdown at Cabinet meet
    PM to discuss lifting lockdown at Cabinet meet
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    Trending In Nagpur
    महावीर जयंती के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी शुभकामनाएं, कहा- उनका जीवन प्रेरणास्रोत
    महावीर जयंती के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी शुभकामनाएं, कहा- उनका जीवन प्रेरणास्रोत
    क्वारंटाइन सुविधाओं को लेकर केंद्र ने जारी किए दिशानिर्देश
    क्वारंटाइन सुविधाओं को लेकर केंद्र ने जारी किए दिशानिर्देश
    विडिओ: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे माजी ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रकाशपर्व सहभागी
    विडिओ: चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे माजी ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रकाशपर्व सहभागी
    WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lit diya in response to PM”s call
    WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lit diya in response to PM”s call
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    पोहरा नदीचे सौंदर्य खुलणार!
    पोहरा नदीचे सौंदर्य खुलणार!
    नागपूर नितीन गडकरी यांनी कुटुंबियांसह पेटवले दिवे
    नागपूर नितीन गडकरी यांनी कुटुंबियांसह पेटवले दिवे
    महापौर संदीप जोशी यांनी दिवे लावून दिला एकतेचा संदेश
    महापौर संदीप जोशी यांनी दिवे लावून दिला एकतेचा संदेश
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Tiger dies during treatment in Pench Tiger Reserve
    Tiger dies during treatment in Pench Tiger Reserve
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145