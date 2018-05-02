Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 31st, 2020

    10 gamblers arrested in a house raid in Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: The Crime Detection Squad of Yashodhara Nagar police on Sunday raided a house and arrested 10 gamblers betting on playing cards. The gamblers had assembled despite lockdown in force and that too without wearing masks. Cops have seized cash and mobile phones from the accused.

    Acting on the orders of Senior Police Inspector, the Crime Detection Squad led by PSI Darade raided the house of Sumit Shyam Meshram in Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, behind Nildhar Kirana Stores. The raiding cops found Sumit Meshram (29) himself, Chintaman Moreshwar Nanadnwar (28), Ravi Shyamrao Bhaisare (36), Afraj Aslam Sheikh 36), Dinesh Jaichand Thakre (31), Shahrukh alias Sultan Iqbal Khan (20), Mujahid alias Majju Wahid Khan (20), all residents of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Mohd Juber Mohd Yaqub (30), Simran Saeed Khan (28) and Yunus Ahmed Khan (36), both residents of Lashkaribagh, betting while playing cards. The gamblers had assembled despite lockdown in force for coronavirus outbreak and that too without wearing masks. Cops have seized Rs 6050 in cash and seven mobile phones worth Rs 56,700 from possession of the gamblers.

    All the ten accused have been booked under Sections 4, 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act read with Sections 188, 269, 271 of the IPC, Section 51(T) of Disaster Management Act and placed under arrest.

    The raid was conducted by PSI Darade, NPCs Gajanan Gosavi, Satish Yadav, Nilesh Ghaivat, Aftab Sheikh, sepoys Praful Chintale, Ratnakar Kothe under the guidance of DCP (Zone 5) Neelotpal, ACP Munde and Senior PI Ramakant Durge.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Crime Branch down with Covid-19, working goes haywire in Nagpur
    Crime Branch down with Covid-19, working goes haywire in Nagpur
    10 gamblers arrested in a house raid in Yashodhara Nagar
    10 gamblers arrested in a house raid in Yashodhara Nagar
    सेमिनरी हिल्स,अजनी उपकेंद्रात नवीन रोहित्र कार्यान्वित, हजारो ग्राहकांना लाभ मिळणार
    सेमिनरी हिल्स,अजनी उपकेंद्रात नवीन रोहित्र कार्यान्वित, हजारो ग्राहकांना लाभ मिळणार
    कन्हान, कुही, मौदा और पारशिवनी में बाढ़ से जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त
    कन्हान, कुही, मौदा और पारशिवनी में बाढ़ से जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त
    सीमेंट सड़क ; फेज-२ की जानकारी देने में आनाकानी कर रही पीडब्लूडी
    सीमेंट सड़क ; फेज-२ की जानकारी देने में आनाकानी कर रही पीडब्लूडी
    Gittikhadan cops catch inmate who fled from Nagpur Central Jail
    Gittikhadan cops catch inmate who fled from Nagpur Central Jail
    EVM पर बोले दिग्विजय- अगर हम बैलेट पेपर पर दोबारा नहीं लौटे तो 2024 आखिरी चुनाव होगा
    EVM पर बोले दिग्विजय- अगर हम बैलेट पेपर पर दोबारा नहीं लौटे तो 2024 आखिरी चुनाव होगा
    JEE Main Exam 2020: जेईई मेन परीक्षा 1 सितम्बर से, 10 लाख स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अहम दिन
    JEE Main Exam 2020: जेईई मेन परीक्षा 1 सितम्बर से, 10 लाख स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अहम दिन
    3 fake cops stab and rob truck driver in Jaripatka
    3 fake cops stab and rob truck driver in Jaripatka
    कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को लेकर खामला में मनपा प्रशासन की लापरवाही
    कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को लेकर खामला में मनपा प्रशासन की लापरवाही
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145