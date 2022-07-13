10 dead in Nagpur in last 24 hours, IMD forecast more heavy rain

Advertisement

Nagpur: According to District Administration, 10 people have died in last 24 hours.20 died, 19 injured in various incidents from June 1 to July 13 due to the rains. 88 animals were also killed & 293 houses were damaged.

IMD has forecast more torrential rains next 3 days.

District collector ordered a survey. Citizens instructed to evacuate flood-hit villages to safer places if needed & health system has been set up. Snake bite prevention measures taken in every taluka

