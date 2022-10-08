11 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire after hitting truck in Nashik

Nashik:As many as 11 persons were killed and 24 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik city early Saturday, the police said.

The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

The private bus, a ‘sleeper’ coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

