10-Day Telangana Lockdown From Tomorrow, Curbs Relaxed From 6-10 am

Hydrabad: Telangana, joining the list of growing states, has enforced a 10-day lockdown from tomorrow amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The relaxation period for all activities is only between 6 am-10am.

“The State Cabinet has decided to impose lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring Covid19 vaccine,” read a tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office.

From tomorrow, apart from Andhra – where there is a partial curfew – all other southern states would be in lockdown. There is lockdown in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till May 24. In Kerala, the shutdown period is till May 16.

Most states have taken to lockdown as a measure to stem the spread of infections. India is battered by a deadly second wave of coronavirus that has overwhlemed its hospitals and there is a dire shortage of medical oxygen and critical drugs needed to treat Covid patients.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised states to use lockdowns as an absolute last resort and focus on micro-containment zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour to break the chain of transmission.



