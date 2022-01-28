10 Arrested In ‘Nude Dance’ Case In Umred Nagpur

Nagpur : A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested seven more people in the ‘nude dance’ case in Brahmani area under the Umred police station taking the total number of arrests to 10.

The accused who have already been arrested were identified as Chandrashekhar alias Lala Prabhuji Mandhare (35), Suraj Nilkanth Nagpure (28), Anil Damke (48), Shrikrishna Chacharkar (35), Balu Nagpure (40), Arun Nagpure (37), Hemant Nagpure (31), Nandu Ramdas Pandhare (29), all residents of Brahmani, Betab Babaji Saroj (25) of Dighori, and Arshad Afzal Khan (26) of Chhota Tajbag. The police earlier arrested Chandrashekhar, Suraj and Anil.

A ‘nude dance’ was being presented by dancers from Alex Dance Show. Its video clip went viral on social media. SP Vijaykumar Magar took a serious note of this. He formed the SIT headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pooja Gaikwad.

The SIT arrested 10 people on Saturday night. The police produced the arrested before the court. They were remanded in day-long police custody.

Three dancers were also arrested while the police are searching for the remaining. The arrested dancers are from Beltarodi, Manewada and Yashodhara Nagar.





