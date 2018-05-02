Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    10 arrested for opening fire at rival gangster, wife in Jaitala

    Nagpur: The sleuths of Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested 10 accused allegedly for opening fire on rival gang member head and his wife within 24 hours. Two weeks after notorious goon Golu Maliya had miraculous escape after a rival Meshram gang members reportedly attacked his car, under Pratap Nagar police, some assailants reportedly opened fire at Meshram gang kingpin and his wife on Monday morning.

    According to police sources, armed with guns and sharp edged weapons 10 accused opened fire at Ganesh Meshram and wife Priyanka in Jaitala, under Kalmeshwar police station. Injured in the incident, the Meshram couple was then rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital under critical condition.

    In the meantime, Kalmeshwar police have booked the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

    During the investigation it came to fore that two weeks back, Golu who has several offences registered against him across the city police stations was attacked by Meshram gang members at around 8.30 am. Golu was driving his Swift car, when the accused with sharp edged weapons, iron rods and chilli powder intercepted him. They reportedly started hitting blows on Golu’s car and damaged the vehicle. To even the score the Maliya gang members decided to eliminate Meshram which resulted in firing.

