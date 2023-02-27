1 killed, 13 polling personnel injured

One person has been killed and 13 others were injured as a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into the jungle in the Wokha district, the Nagaland Police said.

The driver of the bus has been killed, according to the police.

Advertisement

The injured include eight personnel of the Jharkhand armed police and one of the Nagaland Armed police.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Nagaland, “Driver killed and 13 injured after a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into a jungle in Wokha district on Sunday afternoon.”

“Injured include 8 personnel of Jharkhand armed police and 1 of Nagaland Armed police,” the DGP added.

Notably, the poll battles in the two key northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began at 7 am today and will continue till 4 pm.

In Nagaland, the BJP has already opened up its account in the state ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement