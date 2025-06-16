₹9 Lakh Theft at Varsha Wines, Thief Escapes with Bags Full of Coins

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major theft has rocked the liquor trade in Nagpur as a lone thief stole over ₹9 lakh from Varsha Wines, a country liquor shop in Dighori under the Hudkeshwar Police Station limits. The stolen amount includes ₹6 lakh in coins of ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 denominations, sparking both intrigue and concern.

According to the shop owner, Sanjay Jaiswal, daily transactions at the store generate large volumes of coins, which were stored in bags. The thief, captured on CCTV, can be seen stuffing the bags full of coins into a sack and fleeing the scene.

What puzzles investigators is how the thief managed to carry such a heavy load alone. Police suspect he had a getaway vehicle parked nearby. The method of theft is strikingly similar to earlier robberies at Pride Bar and Chanakya Bar, suggesting the same individual may be involved.

Police believe they have identified the suspect and expect to make an arrest soon. The repeated targeting of liquor shops has raised serious questions about security arrangements across the city.

