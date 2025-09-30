₹78,844 Crore Projects Await Land in Nagpur

As per the report of local Hindi daily Navbharat by Neeraj Nandan

Nagpur: Thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nagpur is witnessing a major investment push worth thousands of crores. For the first time, companies that signed MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) are showing active interest in immediately starting their projects.

However, the biggest hurdle is land. Industrial giants are keen to begin operations, but the availability of land has become the administration’s toughest challenge. According to experts, nearly nine projects with a total proposed investment of ₹78,844 crore are currently waiting for land allocation.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has already presented its proposal to the district administration. The Nagpur Collector has paved the way for the acquisition of around 3,000 acres of land, with nearly 2,000 acres already in the government’s possession. Once handed over to MIDC, the land will be developed and then allocated to the companies.

Companies and Investment Plans

The nine companies proposing investments claim that these projects will generate over 35,000 jobs in the region. The land requirement stands at approximately 5,140 acres.

Key proposals include:

Reliance Infra – Investment of ₹20,000 crore, requiring 1,500 acres, expected to generate 7,000 jobs.

– Investment of ₹20,000 crore, requiring 1,500 acres, expected to generate 7,000 jobs. Sangam One Solar Pvt. Ltd. – ₹11,500 crore investment, 700 acres, 7,500 jobs.

– ₹11,500 crore investment, 700 acres, 7,500 jobs. Power Line Urja (Basu) – ₹14,624 crore investment, 300 acres, 4,500 jobs.

– ₹14,624 crore investment, 300 acres, 4,500 jobs. Avada Electro Pvt. Ltd. – ₹10,000 crore investment, 250 acres, 8,300 jobs.

– ₹10,000 crore investment, 250 acres, 8,300 jobs. Economic Explosives – ₹12,720 crore investment, 1,500 acres, 2,325 jobs.

– ₹12,720 crore investment, 1,500 acres, 2,325 jobs. Messrs HY Zero – ₹5,000 crore investment, 300 acres, 4,500 jobs.

– ₹5,000 crore investment, 300 acres, 4,500 jobs. Jupiter International Ltd. and Renaissance Solar & Electrical Ltd. – ₹5,000 crore combined investment, 90 acres, 1,300 jobs.

In addition, ArcelorMittal has also shown interest in setting up operations.

Expanding to Wardha

As the demand for land in Butibori has already been exhausted, the government is now expanding industrial zones into Butibori Phase 1, 2, and 3, while also pushing for land acquisition in Wardha. The Wardha Collector’s office has been tasked with acquiring 500 acres, which is expected to boost demand across multiple sectors in the district.

Experts suggest that this expansion will lead to integrated growth between Nagpur and Wardha, with a spillover effect in housing, infrastructure, and employment.

The Road Ahead

While the government is accelerating the land acquisition process, ensuring timely handover to investors remains critical. With nearly ₹78,844 crore of investment and 35,425 jobs at stake, the allocation of land will decide how quickly Nagpur and its surrounding areas can transform into a major industrial hub.