₹6 Crore Gold-Silver Seized on Amravati-Nagpur Highway

Advertisement

In a significant operation near the Wardha-Amravati border, the Amravati Rural Police and SST team seized gold and silver worth ₹5.17 crore on Tuesday. The haul was discovered during a routine check of a mini cargo vehicle traveling from Nagpur to Amravati. In addition to the precious metals, the vehicle belonging to ‘Sequale Global Precious Logistics’ was also impounded.

During the initial inspection, the driver presented some bills related to the consignment, but the authenticity of these documents is yet to be confirmed. The goods have been taken into custody by Tivsa Police, with both the Income Tax and Election departments conducting thorough investigations into the case.

Today’s Rate Wednesday 06 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,000 /- Gold 22 KT 73,500 /- Silver / Kg 94,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The operation is part of heightened security measures around the district’s borders in view of the upcoming assembly elections. Police and administrative officials are working to determine the intended destination and recipient of the seized gold and silver.

Advertisement