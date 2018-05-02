₹20 cr Smart City scam: BJP MLAs approach CP Upadhyay against Mundhe

Nagpur: Following Mayor Sandip Joshi’s footsteps, Bhartiya Janta Party MLAs on Tuesday approached the office of Nagpur Commissioner, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay against Nagpur Municipal Corporation Chief Tukaram Munde in an alleged ₹20 cr Smart City scam.

MLAs Krushna Khopde, Samer Meghe, Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Mohan Mate, Pravin Datke and others handover a complaint to CP Upadhyay in this regards.

Previously, Mayor Joshi had alleged that Munde, the CEO of ‘Smart City Project’ has misused his powers and willingly doctored paperwork to favor private institutions for ₹20 crore project.

It is likely to be mentioned that Joshi earlier, had also blamed Mundhe for executing sloppy strategy in dealing with the global pandemic. Joshi, who has been critical of Mundhe, has also targeted State Government saying that if we (BJP) were in power, Mundhe would have never been appointed in the city. Those who appointed him, are now facing the adverse effects, Joshi said.

The matter is under Economic Office Wing of Nagpur Police and DCP Shweta Khedekar is leading the probe.