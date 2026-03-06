₹12,800-Crore Drone Factory to Come Up in MIHAN

Advertisement

Nagpur: In what is being seen as a major development for Nagpur’s industrial landscape, a ₹12,800-crore drone manufacturing facility is set to be established in the MIHAN Special Economic Zone, significantly strengthening the city’s position in India’s defence and aerospace sector.

The foundation stone for the ambitious project will be laid by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 7.

Gold Rate Mar 6th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,61,200/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,68,700/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The project is being developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, which plans to build a large 223-acre manufacturing complex dedicated to advanced unmanned systems and defence equipment.

The facility will manufacture AI-enabled drones, medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones, unmanned aerial systems, loitering munitions, and other advanced defence technologies. Officials say the plant will largely rely on indigenous manufacturing and technology, aligning with the Centre’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Thousands of Jobs Expected

The mega project is expected to generate around 6,800 direct jobs, creating opportunities for engineers, technicians, and skilled workers in the region.

In addition, another proposed defence manufacturing project involving transport aircraft and defence equipment could create around 875 additional jobs, further expanding employment prospects in the MIHAN region.

Strengthening Nagpur’s Defence Ecosystem

Industry experts say the new investment will further position Nagpur as an emerging defence and aerospace hub in central India.

The MIHAN ecosystem already hosts major aerospace companies including Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, both of which operate facilities in the region.

In December 2025, Solar Defence and Aerospace had also signed an agreement with CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories for the development of 150-kg class loitering munitions, indicating the company’s growing focus on advanced defence technologies.

The drones manufactured at the upcoming Nagpur facility are also expected to target international markets, potentially making the city an export hub for advanced unmanned systems.

Maharashtra’s First Intelligent Industrial Park

On the same day, Chief Minister Fadnavis will also inaugurate the XSIO Advanced Industrial and Manufacturing Park at Linga on the Nagpur–Amravati Highway.

Developed by XSIO Logistics Parks, a platform backed by Blackstone, the facility is being built with an investment of around ₹700 crore.

The industrial park will feature AI-driven building management systems, digital twin technology, and real-time asset monitoring, making it one of the first fully intelligent industrial parks in Maharashtra.

Experts believe that these twin developments could significantly accelerate Nagpur’s transformation into a high-tech manufacturing and defence innovation hub, attracting further investments and strengthening the region’s role in India’s growing defence industry.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement