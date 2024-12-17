“जहां नहीं चैना, वहां नहीं रहना”: Sulking Bhujbal drops a political hint

The NCP leader revealed that he was recently offered a Rajya Sabha seat as compensation for not being included in the Cabinet. However, he declined the offer

Nagpur: Dissatisfaction is brewing among legislators in Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, as more than a dozen MLAs have openly expressed their displeasure at being overlooked for ministerial positions. While some have distanced themselves from the ongoing Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s open rebellion has become the centre of attention.

Declaring “जहां नहीं चैना, वहां नहीं रहना” (“Where there’s no satisfaction, there’s no staying”) Bhujbal skipped the session and headed to Nashik to consult with his supporters. His sharp statements have already prompted efforts within the party to pacify him.

“Yes, I am upset”

Speaking to the media in Nagpur on Monday, Bhujbal made no attempt to conceal his frustration. “Yes, I am upset. Now what? You should question those who denied me an opportunity,” he said.

The senior legislator revealed that he was recently offered a Rajya Sabha seat as compensation for not being included in the cabinet. However, he declined the offer. “When they wanted to send me to Rajya Sabha, why did they ask me to contest the Assembly elections in the first place? I cannot accept this now,” Bhujbal said before departing for his hometown, Nashik.

Loyalty to his constituency

Bhujbal, who represents Yeola in Nashik district, stated that accepting a Rajya Sabha seat would amount to betraying his voters. “I won the Assembly elections just last month. Going to Rajya Sabha now would be a betrayal of their trust,” he asserted. He further added, “When I expressed interest in Rajya Sabha earlier this year, I was told to contest the Assembly polls instead. Now, eight days ago, they offered me Rajya Sabha again. I said I might consider it after one or two years, but not now.”

No dialogue with Ajit Pawar

The former state minister confirmed that he has not spoken to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar since being denied a cabinet position. Bhujbal also expressed disappointment that his efforts to champion OBC (Other Backward Classes) rights during the Maratha quota protests were overlooked. “Schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana and OBC representation played a significant role in Mahayuti’s electoral victory,” he said.

“I cannot be finished”

Brushing aside concerns over being sidelined, Bhujbal remarked, “Ministerial positions come and go, but I cannot be written off.” He emphasized his status as a grassroots political worker, stating that recognition or exclusion will not deter him.

The reshuffle saw 16 new faces inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet, while 10 former ministers, including Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Vijaykumar Gavit, were left out. Bhujbal, who had served as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the previous Mahayuti government, voiced his displeasure alongside several other sidelined leaders.

As the Assembly session was adjourned for the day in Nagpur, Bhujbal departed for Nashik. When asked about his next move, he cryptically responded, “Let’s see. “जहां नहीं चैना, वहां नहीं रहना.”