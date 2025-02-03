Towering default: Mobile companies owe NMC over ₹72 crore in pending dues

Nagpur: The rapid expansion of mobile networks in Nagpur has left the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) struggling to recover over ₹72 crore in pending tax dues from telecom companies. Despite the rising demand for mobile connectivity, companies have continued to erect towers across the city without proper regulatory oversight, sources said.

According to NMC records, there are currently 1,189 mobile towers in Nagpur — an exponential rise from just 175 in 2011. However, the civic body has little control over their proliferation. In 2012, the state government attempted to introduce a policy to regulate mobile towers, but telecom companies took the matter to court, delaying its implementation. As a result, a large number of towers continue to be installed on residential and commercial buildings without a clear regulatory framework.

The issue is not just financial but also environmental. Residents living near mobile towers report a constant low-frequency sound, which they eventually grow accustomed to. Moreover, in the race to provide better network coverage, telecom companies reportedly increase frequencies, especially during cloudy weather. However, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) lacks the necessary equipment to monitor frequency levels in the city.

Currently, the city hosts towers from various companies, including Jio (330), ATC (219), BSNL (41), GTL (26), Tower Vision (22), and several others. With no policy in place and NMC struggling to collect dues, the unchecked growth of mobile towers remains a pressing concern for the civic administration.