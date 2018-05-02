Tata Motors launches all-new Safari at ₹14.69 lakh

Tata Motors on Monday launched its premium flagship SUV — the all-new Safari — at a starting price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 6-7 seater.

Also unveiled is a new variant of the Safari, called the ‘Adventure’, with an expressive and rugged look that offers more options for customers to select the SUV that matches their personality.

The ‘Adventure’ will be available in distinct Tropical Mist colour, Tata Motors said.

The manual transmission has seven variants, at prices that start from ₹14.69 lakh and go up to ₹20.20 lakh for the top variant, the ZX+ Adventure.

The automatic transmission model has four variants starting at ₹17.25 lakh, while the top end, the XZA+ Adventure, goes up to ₹21.45 lakh.