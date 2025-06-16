Tanishq Audio Unveils New Alternative‑Genre IP “Pop That Cherry” – Hints Birthday Pop Up of the Year

Nagpur, – Tanishq Audio, the rising electronic musician, has teased its latest music venture “Pop That Cherry” via Instagram—and it might be more than just a IP Party. Early visuals hint that this could build toward a major live celebration.

What We Know So Far

A new Instagram reel from the label shows the bold title Pop That Cherry, accompanied by teasing footage and the caption “more surprise pop ups incoming.” The message from Tanishq Audio’s official Instagram suggests that this launch is part of a larger series of surprise events, and rumors are swirling that a flagship launch party may be on the cards.

Why It Matters

This is the brand’s first foray into the alternative‑genre space—an exciting departure from the EDM and techno origin story that built Tanishq’s reputation. The DJ’s past releases have included collaborations under prestigious labels like Spinnin’ Records and Hexagon, and festival circuit appearances such as Holipalooza. With over 15 years of experience in electronic music production and live events, Tanishq has steadily grown a reputation for high‑energy, immersive experiences.

Building on a Proven Track Record

Over the years, Tanishq Audio has established a robust portfolio:

Collaborations with global labels including Spinnin’ Records, Hexagon HQ, and Smash The House

Appearances at renowned self produced events like The Holi Palooza festival

Consistent Instagram traction: earlier teasers like “everybody everybody” and “and FINALLY we have new IP for alternative genres” drew strong audience engagement

All of this has positioned Tanishq Audio as a credible force in dance and electronic music. The pivot to alternative genre signals both creative ambition and strategic expansion—enabling the brand to diversify its sound and audience.

What’s Next

Release date and format for “Pop That Cherry” are still under wraps, though the “pop ups incoming” teaser suggests something more interactive—whether a surprise drop, live-streamed debut, or a physical party remains to be seen.

With the brand’s live‑event pedigree, a launch party does seem likely. Fans will be watching Tanishq Audio’s Instagram closely for those pop‑up announcements and venue clues.

Bottom Line

Tanishq Audio’s announcement of “Pop That Cherry” marks a significant moment. It’s not just another IP—it represents a strategic shift into alternative sounds, backed by an established electronic‑music background. If the brand carries its live performance energy into this rollout, Tanishq could effectively redefine its identity and deepen fan engagement across genres.

More details, awaits.